Lebanon Tightens Regulations on Syrian Refugees Amid Tensions

The Lebanese government issued new regulations on Syrian refugees Wednesday as tensions rise between displaced Syrians and local Lebanese. The Cabinet officially canceled the “refugee status” of those who left Lebanese territory and urged security services to prevent the illegal entry of Syrians to Lebanon. Additionally, the Interior and Social Affairs ministries will register newborns of Syrians in Lebanon, while the Labor Ministry will monitor and ensure refugees only work in permitted sectors. The country has been facing an unprecedented financial crisis, made worse by the presence of over 2 million Syrian refugees. Lebanese Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab said on Wednesday that the “tension among Lebanese citizens and the Syrian refugees has reached its highest levels” and called for a radical change in the European Union’s policy on the displaced.