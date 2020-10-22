Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lebanon’s Aoun Gives Nod to Hariri to Form Government
Lebanese President Michel Aoun (left) sits with prime minister-designate Saad Hariri Thursday at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut. (Anwar Amro – pool/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Lebanon
Saad Hariri
Michel Aoun
Hassan Diab
Mustapha Adib
Economy
Emmanuel Macron
Middle East
Demonstrations

Lebanon’s Aoun Gives Nod to Hariri to Form Government

The Media Line Staff
10/22/2020

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday awarded a mandate to former prime minister Saad Hariri to form a government after the latter garnered sufficient support from lawmakers. Hariri resigned as prime minister last October 29 amid paralyzing, nationwide demonstrations against Lebanon’s sinking economy, widespread corruption and deeply entrenched sectarian political system. He was succeeded by Hassan Diab – who resigned along with his own government in August after the massive Beirut port explosion. Diplomat Mustapha Adib, tapped to replace Diab, failed to form a coalition and returned his mandate to Aoun, leading the country back to Hariri, considered by many Lebanon’s leading Sunni politician. His businessman father, Rafic, was also prime minister, later being assassinated in a massive truck bombing blamed on figures from Hizbullah and Syria. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to lead international backing for Lebanon’s economic recovery but is conditioning this on major political reforms.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.