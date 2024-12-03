Macron Visits Saudi Arabia To Strengthen Bilateral Relations, Sign Key Agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Riyadh on Monday for a three-day state visit to Saudi Arabia, marking the first such visit by a French leader since 2006. The trip aims to strengthen ties between the two nations and follows a cease-fire in Lebanon brokered by France and the US last week.

Macron was welcomed at Al-Yamamah Palace by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader. During an official reception ceremony, the crown prince introduced Macron to key Saudi ministers. The two leaders later held an expanded meeting attended by Saudi ministers of energy, culture, defense, and investment, alongside their French counterparts.

Earlier, Macron landed at King Khalid International Airport, where he was greeted by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, the commerce minister, the mayor of Riyadh, and the ambassadors of both nations. Representatives from major French companies, including TotalEnergies, EDF, and Veolia, accompanied Macron on the trip.

During the visit, the French president and the crown prince oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish a Strategic Partnership Council. The agreement, signed by the foreign ministers of both countries, aims to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.

Macron’s visit occurs as political turmoil brews in Paris. Just days earlier, far-right opposition led by the National Rally pledged to call for a vote of no confidence to oust Macron’s three-month-old minority government. The move follows Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s controversial use of an executive order to pass social security reforms.