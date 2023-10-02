Massive Blaze Engulfs Security Directorate in Ismailia, Egypt: 38 Injured

A huge fire engulfed the Ismailia Security Directorate headquarters Monday in the Egyptian city of Ismailia, around 70 miles northeast of Cairo, leaving at least 38 people injured, local media reported. No fatalities were reported. The building is continuously staffed by military personnel, and nearby hospitals have been placed on high alert to handle potential casualties.

Dramatic images captured by local media showcased billowing smoke rising from the severely charred multistory structure. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, which ignited in the early hours of the day.

According to the Health Ministry, of the 26 wounded individuals transported to a nearby hospital, 24 suffered from asphyxiation, while two sustained burns. An additional twelve casualties received immediate treatment at the scene.

In response to the emergency, the Health Ministry dispatched 50 ambulances to the location, accompanied by military emergency services, including two planes, as reported by state media.

Deadly fires are a recurring peril in Egypt due to lax enforcement of fire codes and slow emergency response. In August 2022, a church fire caused by a short circuit claimed the lives of 41 worshippers in Cairo, prompting calls for infrastructure improvements and shorter fire brigade response times.

In March 2021, a textile factory fire in the capital killed at least 20 people, and in 2020, two separate hospital fires claimed the lives of 14 individuals.