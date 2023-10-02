The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Massive Blaze Engulfs Security Directorate in Ismailia, Egypt: 38 Injured
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a police headquarters in Ismailia on Oct. 2, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Ismailia
Fire
Security Directorate
casualties
emergency services

Massive Blaze Engulfs Security Directorate in Ismailia, Egypt: 38 Injured

The Media Line Staff
10/02/2023

A huge fire engulfed the Ismailia Security Directorate headquarters Monday in the Egyptian city of Ismailia, around 70 miles northeast of Cairo, leaving at least 38 people injured, local media reported. No fatalities were reported. The building is continuously staffed by military personnel, and nearby hospitals have been placed on high alert to handle potential casualties.

Dramatic images captured by local media showcased billowing smoke rising from the severely charred multistory structure. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, which ignited in the early hours of the day.

According to the Health Ministry, of the 26 wounded individuals transported to a nearby hospital, 24 suffered from asphyxiation, while two sustained burns. An additional twelve casualties received immediate treatment at the scene.

In response to the emergency, the Health Ministry dispatched 50 ambulances to the location, accompanied by military emergency services, including two planes, as reported by state media.

Deadly fires are a recurring peril in Egypt due to lax enforcement of fire codes and slow emergency response. In August 2022, a church fire caused by a short circuit claimed the lives of 41 worshippers in Cairo, prompting calls for infrastructure improvements and shorter fire brigade response times.

In March 2021, a textile factory fire in the capital killed at least 20 people, and in 2020, two separate hospital fires claimed the lives of 14 individuals.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.