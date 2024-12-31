This holiday season, give to:

Missile Debris Hits Israel’s Beit Shemesh, Yemen’s Houthis Claim Responsibility
Israeli security forces patrol the scene where fragments of a Houthi ballistic missile launched from Yemen at Israel crashed in the central Israeli town of Bet Shemesh, near Jerusalem, on December 31, 2024. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Missile Debris Hits Israel’s Beit Shemesh, Yemen’s Houthis Claim Responsibility

The Media Line Staff
12/31/2024

Israel’s air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen late Monday night, the military reported, marking the seventh such attack in less than two weeks. Sirens blared across central Israel at approximately 11 p.m., prompting millions to seek shelter amid fears of falling debris.

The missile, intercepted before entering Israeli airspace, left no major damage. However, a large fragment landed in the Ramat Beit Shemesh Alef neighborhood near Jerusalem, drawing crowds of ultra-Orthodox residents to the impact site despite police efforts to maintain safety.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported no direct injuries but treated individuals for anxiety and minor injuries incurred while running to shelters.

The Houthis, a Yemen-based group backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack, with leader Mohamed Ali al-Houthi vowing continued strikes in solidarity with Gaza. Over the past year, the Houthis have launched more than 200 missiles and drones toward Israel, with most intercepted or neutralized.

