More Than 1.3 Million Displaced by Sudan Conflict, UN Migration Agency Says

The UN’s International Organization for Migration reported on Wednesday that more than 1.3 million people have been displaced by the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Since fighting broke out in Sudan in April, more than 1 million people have been internally displaced, and around 320,000 others have sought refuge in the neighboring countries of Egypt, South Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic, and Libya, the agency said.

The plurality of those who fled Sudan have gone to Egypt, the IOM reported. After Egypt’s 132,000 or so recent Sudanese refugees, the largest numbers of recently displaced Sudanese are found in Chad, which has taken in 80,000, and South Sudan, which has taken in 69,000.

The agency said that all but one of Sudan’s 18 provinces had experienced displacement, with 70% of displaced Sudanese coming from the capital city of Khartoum, which has been at the center of the conflict.

Fighting in Khartoum broke out again on Wednesday despite the seven-day cease-fire between the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, that went into effect on Monday night.