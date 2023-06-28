Donate
Light Theme
Log In
More Than 50 MPs Quit Kurdish Parliament in Protest Against Iraqi Court Ruling
Kurdistan Parliament. (Ahmad Zebari/Kurdish VOA)
News Updates
Kurdish parliament
resignations
Iraqi Supreme Court
election delay
constitutional dispute

More Than 50 MPs Quit Kurdish Parliament in Protest Against Iraqi Court Ruling

The Media Line Staff
06/28/2023

More than 50 members of the parliament of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region have submitted their resignations in protest against an Iraqi Supreme Court decision deeming the parliament’s postponement of elections by a year unconstitutional.

Jihad Hassan, an MP from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, which holds the largest number of seats in the regional parliament, said on Tuesday that all 45 members of the KDP bloc and nine MPs from other parties had resigned the previous day from the 111-member parliament.

Last month, the Federal Supreme Court in Baghdad ruled against a decision made by the Kurdish parliament last October to extend its legislative term and delay the elections by a year. The court made its ruling in response to a lawsuit filed by opposition political figures challenging the legality of the extension.

Since its inception in 1992, the Kurdish region has conducted five parliamentary elections, most recently in 2018.

In recent months, political tensions between the Kurdish parties have reached a peak. During a parliamentary session in May, a dispute between members of the KDP and the rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party escalated into physical altercations, with punches being exchanged and plastic water bottles being thrown.

Legal expert Ali al-Tamimi said that now, with the Kurdish parliament having reached the end of its constitutionally mandated term, the region’s government would act as a caretaker government with limited powers.

He said the regional election commission’s tenure had also ended, making it ineligible to organize elections. The responsibility for conducting the region’s elections would instead fall to the Independent High Electoral Commission in Baghdad, he said.

The resignation of the Kurdish lawmakers could impact ongoing negotiations between the Kurdish and Iraqi governments aimed at restarting oil exports from the Kurdish region by way of Turkey, which have been stopped due to a legal dispute. A $152 billion budget passed earlier this month after months of contentious discussions solidifies Baghdad’s authority over the oil sector and allocates 12.6% of the revenue to the Kurdish region.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.