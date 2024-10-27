Mossad Chief Travels to Qatar for Hostage Negotiations With Hamas

Mossad Chief David Barnea is set to travel to Doha, Qatar, on Sunday to participate in high-level negotiations with CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani, aiming to secure a hostage deal with Hamas. The discussions seek to facilitate the release of the remaining 101 hostages held in the Gaza Strip and potentially bring an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The renewed talks come amid intensified efforts by the Biden Administration to broker an agreement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held diplomatic meetings with leaders in Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar in the lead-up to the summit. Time is of the essence for President Joe Biden, whose term concludes on January 20.

Despite ongoing efforts, the prospects of a swift deal remain uncertain. Hamas has reportedly hardened its stance, with officials stating that any progress would require Israel to cease military operations in Gaza and fully withdraw its forces. According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, an official from Israel’s negotiation team informed families of the captives that any hostage deal would necessitate an end to the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The official emphasized that Barnea’s efforts would only bear fruit if the Israeli government grants him a broader mandate, which has yet to be provided.

Recent reports indicate that Hamas rejected an Israeli offer of safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for laying down arms and releasing the hostages. The Wall Street Journal cited Arab mediators saying that Hamas quickly turned down the proposal made by Barnea during meetings with Egyptian officials. Hamas Deputy Political Bureau Chairman Khalil al-Hayya responded, asserting that Israel misunderstood Hamas’ resolve and that the group was capable of continuing the war “for months or years.”

Negotiating teams from Israel, Qatar, and the United States reportedly remain pessimistic about reaching an agreement, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approval of a recent Egyptian proposal described as a “small deal.” Arab sources familiar with the efforts expressed hope that the Egyptian offer could expand into a broader agreement leading to the end of the war in Gaza.