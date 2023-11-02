MSF Uncovers Evidence of Alleged Secret Deportations by Greece

Charity documents migrants' accounts of forced returns

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has reported receiving 50 migrant testimonies over the past two years that suggest a pattern of covert and unlawful deportations from two Greek islands back to Turkey. According to the testimonies compiled by MSF, these deportations were often violent and carried out by either Greek officers or unidentified masked individuals.

These claims align with previous allegations by other charities, activists, and Turkish officials regarding similar incidents in the Aegean Sea and along the Greece-Turkey land border. Despite these assertions, Athens has firmly rejected the accusations of “pushbacks” and maintains that its coast guard has been instrumental in rescuing migrants attempting the perilous journey across the sea from the Middle East and Africa.