The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
MSF Uncovers Evidence of Alleged Secret Deportations by Greece
The Migrant Rescue Ship Geo Barents on which Doctors Without Borders operates, Oct. 18, 2023. (Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)
News Updates
Doctors Without Borders
Migrant Testimonies
Greece
Illegal Deportations
Turkey

MSF Uncovers Evidence of Alleged Secret Deportations by Greece

The Media Line Staff
11/02/2023

Charity documents migrants' accounts of forced returns

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has reported receiving 50 migrant testimonies over the past two years that suggest a pattern of covert and unlawful deportations from two Greek islands back to Turkey. According to the testimonies compiled by MSF, these deportations were often violent and carried out by either Greek officers or unidentified masked individuals.

These claims align with previous allegations by other charities, activists, and Turkish officials regarding similar incidents in the Aegean Sea and along the Greece-Turkey land border. Despite these assertions, Athens has firmly rejected the accusations of “pushbacks” and maintains that its coast guard has been instrumental in rescuing migrants attempting the perilous journey across the sea from the Middle East and Africa.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.