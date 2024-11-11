Netanyahu Approved Covert Pager Explosions Targeting Hezbollah in Beirut

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially confirmed that Israel was behind a covert pager attack targeting Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon, his spokesperson Omer Dostri announced Sunday. The statement marks the first time Israel has taken responsibility for the September 17 incident, which Hezbollah has called one of its most significant security breaches in recent history.

The unusual attack saw thousands of pagers detonate simultaneously in Hezbollah strongholds, including Beirut’s southern suburbs. Many pagers beeped moments before exploding, causing casualties as operatives unwittingly reached for their devices. Witnesses reported severe injuries among the wounded, including eye trauma, missing fingers, and abdominal injuries, consistent with close proximity to the blasts.

According to Hezbollah officials, 39 operatives were killed and over 3,400 were injured in the pager attack and a subsequent operation that weaponized walkie-talkies the following day. Israeli media sources reported that Netanyahu took responsibility for the attacks in a cabinet meeting, acknowledging opposition from senior defense and political figures who had expressed reservations about detonating the devices.

The attacks were part of a larger Israeli campaign to weaken Hezbollah’s infrastructure and reduce its influence near the Israeli-Lebanese border. Following the pager detonations, Israel conducted an airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, further intensifying hostilities.