Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu, Trump Align on Iran Threat in Talks, PM’s Office Says
Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) as they pose for a photo within their meeting at Mar-a-Lago estate, in Palm Beach, Florida, United States on July 26, 2024. (Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO) / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Netanyahu, Trump Align on Iran Threat in Talks, PM’s Office Says

Simcha Pasko
11/10/2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Sunday that he has spoken with US President-elect Donald Trump three times since the US election last week. In a video statement, Netanyahu emphasized that both leaders share a strong stance on the Iranian threat, calling their recent conversations “good and very important.”

“We see eye-to-eye on the Iranian threat in all its components and the danger it poses,” Netanyahu stated, adding that the talks aim to further solidify the close alliance between Israel and the US. The Israeli leader also noted the potential opportunities for peace and cooperation ahead, especially in the Middle East.

Netanyahu also addressed recent antisemitic incidents in the Netherlands, including an attack on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. He linked these incidents to what he called “a clear line” of antisemitic hostility that extends to legal challenges against Israel at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

“A clear line connects two antisemitic attacks against Israel that we have recently seen on Dutch soil: the criminal legal attack against Israel at the international court in The Hague, and the criminal violent attack against Israeli citizens on the streets of Amsterdam,” he said.

News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
International Court of Justice
International Criminal Court
Israel
United States
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods