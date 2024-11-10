Netanyahu, Trump Align on Iran Threat in Talks, PM’s Office Says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Sunday that he has spoken with US President-elect Donald Trump three times since the US election last week. In a video statement, Netanyahu emphasized that both leaders share a strong stance on the Iranian threat, calling their recent conversations “good and very important.”

“We see eye-to-eye on the Iranian threat in all its components and the danger it poses,” Netanyahu stated, adding that the talks aim to further solidify the close alliance between Israel and the US. The Israeli leader also noted the potential opportunities for peace and cooperation ahead, especially in the Middle East.

Netanyahu also addressed recent antisemitic incidents in the Netherlands, including an attack on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. He linked these incidents to what he called “a clear line” of antisemitic hostility that extends to legal challenges against Israel at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

“A clear line connects two antisemitic attacks against Israel that we have recently seen on Dutch soil: the criminal legal attack against Israel at the international court in The Hague, and the criminal violent attack against Israeli citizens on the streets of Amsterdam,” he said.