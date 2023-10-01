The Media Line Stands Out

New US Senate Foreign Relations Cmte Chair Cardin Points to Shifts on Ukraine, Turkey, Egypt
US Sen. Ben Cardin addresses Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly observers in Washington, Nov. 4, 2018. (OSCE PA/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Ben Cardin
Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Egypt
Turkey
Ukraine

New US Senate Foreign Relations Cmte Chair Cardin Points to Shifts on Ukraine, Turkey, Egypt

The Media Line Staff
10/01/2023

Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, took over as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, signaling possible shifts in US policy on Egypt, Turkey, and the conflict in Ukraine. Cardin replaces indicted Sen. Bob Menendez, who was charged with accepting bribes to influence US policy in favor of Egypt. Cardin, who is not seeking re-election in 2025, has previously criticized the Biden Administration for waiving human rights restrictions on military aid to Egypt.

Cardin told reporters that maintaining the US flow of money and arms to Ukraine against Russian forces is his “highest priority.” He also suggested being open to advancing arms sales to Turkey, which Menendez had blocked, citing concerns over Greece. In a break from his predecessor, Turkey and its NATO aspirations got Cardin’s attention; he said Ankara had signaled it would clear the way for Sweden’s NATO membership.

Cardin called the Biden Administration’s efforts to broker diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia a “game-changer in the region” but emphasized that human rights issues and security commitments must be addressed.

The Media Line
