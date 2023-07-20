Oman Presents Proposals for Restarting Iran Nuclear Deal: Iranian FM

Oman has proposed initiatives to Iran for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

According to Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency, Amir-Abdollahian announced that Oman had made the proposal after meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Tehran.

“Oman is making efforts to bring the views of all sides closer together in order to prepare the ground for all parties to return to their commitments under the nuclear deal,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Iran entered the nuclear deal in July 2015. Under the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear program and to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor its nuclear facilities. In return, Iran received relief from international sanctions.

The US unilaterally left JCPOA in 2018, prompting Iran to stop adhering to many of the deal’s terms. Since 2018, Iran’s uranium stockpile has grown tenfold.

Intermittent talks to restart JCPOA took place in Vienna between April 2021 and August 2022, but the US and Iran have been unable to reach a consensus. In recent weeks, Omani representatives have reportedly been mediating between the US and Iran in an attempt to restore the deal.