Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Oman Presents Proposals for Restarting Iran Nuclear Deal: Iranian FM
News Updates
Oman
Iran
Iran Nuclear Deal
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Sayyid Badr Albusaidi

Oman Presents Proposals for Restarting Iran Nuclear Deal: Iranian FM

The Media Line Staff
07/20/2023

Oman has proposed initiatives to Iran for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

According to Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency, Amir-Abdollahian announced that Oman had made the proposal after meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Tehran.

“Oman is making efforts to bring the views of all sides closer together in order to prepare the ground for all parties to return to their commitments under the nuclear deal,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Iran entered the nuclear deal in July 2015. Under the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear program and to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor its nuclear facilities. In return, Iran received relief from international sanctions.

The US unilaterally left JCPOA in 2018, prompting Iran to stop adhering to many of the deal’s terms. Since 2018, Iran’s uranium stockpile has grown tenfold.

Intermittent talks to restart JCPOA took place in Vienna between April 2021 and August 2022, but the US and Iran have been unable to reach a consensus. In recent weeks, Omani representatives have reportedly been mediating between the US and Iran in an attempt to restore the deal.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.