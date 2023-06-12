Donate
Outgoing US Ambassador to Israel Advocates for 2-State Solution
US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides. (David Azagury/US Embassy Jerusalem)
The Media Line Staff
06/12/2023

In his farewell address to the American Jewish Committee in Tel Aviv, outgoing US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides underscored the necessity of aid for the Palestinians. Nides, who is in the final 40 days of his term as ambassador, acknowledged Israel’s security challenges, including the potential nuclear threat from Iran and the menace of missile strikes from armed Palestinian groups.

Reacting to the recent surge in rocket attacks on Israel, Nides commented, “No country would tolerate something like that.” Despite being a Biden nominee, he expressed gratitude to the Trump Administration for initiating the Abraham Accords, calling it a significant Middle East milestone.

Nides also conveyed his aspirations for improved relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. He emphasized the shared desire among Palestinians and Israelis for security, opportunity, and health care, reminding the audience to recognize the Palestinians’ humanity. “We cannot lose sight of a two-state solution. Helping Palestinians is helping the security of Israel,” Nides stated.

Finally, Nides praised Israeli democracy, highlighting the persistent protests following contentious proposed judicial reforms as evidence of its vigor, and concluding, “Democracy is alive and well in Israel.”

