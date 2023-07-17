Over 1,000 Seek Medical Treatment Due to Sandstorms in Southeastern Iran

Since Wednesday, sandstorms sweeping through the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan have triggered a surge in health-related emergencies, with over 1,000 individuals seeking medical attention, according to Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency.

The head of the province’s Disaster Mitigation and Management Organization, Majid Mohebi, reported that out of the 1,047 people suffering from respiratory, heart, or eye conditions induced by the sandstorms, 92 were admitted to hospitals. The hardest-hit counties include Zabol, Zehak, Hamoun, Hirmand, and Nimrouz, Mohebi noted.

This latest round of sandstorms continues a disturbing trend. Earlier in July, Mohebi stated that sandstorms over a five-day span had caused 833 individuals in the province to seek medical aid, with 128 requiring hospitalization.