Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Over 1,000 Seek Medical Treatment Due to Sandstorms in Southeastern Iran
News Updates
Iran
sandstorms
Sistan and Baluchestan
medical treatment
health conditions

Over 1,000 Seek Medical Treatment Due to Sandstorms in Southeastern Iran

The Media Line Staff
07/17/2023

Since Wednesday, sandstorms sweeping through the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan have triggered a surge in health-related emergencies, with over 1,000 individuals seeking medical attention, according to Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency.

The head of the province’s Disaster Mitigation and Management Organization, Majid Mohebi, reported that out of the 1,047 people suffering from respiratory, heart, or eye conditions induced by the sandstorms, 92 were admitted to hospitals. The hardest-hit counties include Zabol, Zehak, Hamoun, Hirmand, and Nimrouz, Mohebi noted.

This latest round of sandstorms continues a disturbing trend. Earlier in July, Mohebi stated that sandstorms over a five-day span had caused 833 individuals in the province to seek medical aid, with 128 requiring hospitalization.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.