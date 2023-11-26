This holiday season, give to:

Over 100,000 Gather in Tel Aviv Demanding Release of Hostages Held by Hamas
More than 100,000 Israelis demand the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 25, 2023. (Yair Palti/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Over 100,000 Gather in Tel Aviv Demanding Release of Hostages Held by Hamas

The Media Line Staff
11/26/2023

More than 100,000 Israelis convened in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, marking 50 days since Hamas attacked Israel and took captive some 240 hostages in the Gaza Strip. The mass gathered outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, now nicknamed Hostages Square.

Calling for the release of all hostages, event attendees waited as Hamas delayed the release until midnight Israel time, accusing Israel of violating the cease-fire agreement. Of the 17 hostages released, 13 were Israeli, while the additional four were foreign nationals.

The rally saw participation from friends, family of the captives, and supporters, including leaders from Israel’s Druze community. Sheikh Muafak Tarif, the head of the Druze community, expressed his deep anguish over the situation. “It’s hard to describe how much the heart hurts. To see the children, women, and elderly hurt—what kind of evil is this?” he said.

As part of the cease-fire agreement, Israel reciprocated by releasing 39 Palestinian security prisoners late Saturday night.

