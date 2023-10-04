The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
PA President Slams US, Israel Ahead of Potential Diplomatic Moves
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the UN, May 15, 2023. (Screenshot: YouTube)
News Updates
Palestinian Authority
Mahmoud Abbas
Antony Blinken
Area C
Israeli-Saudi normalization deal

PA President Slams US, Israel Ahead of Potential Diplomatic Moves

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2023

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday criticized the United States, saying it is “occupying Palestine” as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was reportedly planning a visit to Israel and the West Bank. During a speech in Ramallah, Abbas questioned Israel’s independence, citing recent tensions in Tel Aviv over Yom Kippur. His remarks come as Washington is working on security arrangements with Saudi Arabia, including an Israeli-Saudi normalization deal and a potential interim agreement with the Palestinians.

The PA has called for global recognition of Palestinian statehood and for Israel to relinquish control over portions of Area C, which constitutes 60% of the West Bank. PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced plans to develop Area C, saying it as an integral part of a future Palestinian state. Israel is expected to oppose these moves, with politicians calling for increased enforcement against illegal Palestinian construction in Area C. Earlier, Abbas had appealed to the UN for member-state status, a move likely to be blocked by the US.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.