PA President Slams US, Israel Ahead of Potential Diplomatic Moves

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday criticized the United States, saying it is “occupying Palestine” as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was reportedly planning a visit to Israel and the West Bank. During a speech in Ramallah, Abbas questioned Israel’s independence, citing recent tensions in Tel Aviv over Yom Kippur. His remarks come as Washington is working on security arrangements with Saudi Arabia, including an Israeli-Saudi normalization deal and a potential interim agreement with the Palestinians.

The PA has called for global recognition of Palestinian statehood and for Israel to relinquish control over portions of Area C, which constitutes 60% of the West Bank. PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced plans to develop Area C, saying it as an integral part of a future Palestinian state. Israel is expected to oppose these moves, with politicians calling for increased enforcement against illegal Palestinian construction in Area C. Earlier, Abbas had appealed to the UN for member-state status, a move likely to be blocked by the US.