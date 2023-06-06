Pakistan, Iraq Strengthen Ties With Agreements on Cultural Cooperation, Visa Exemptions

The foreign minister of Pakistan met with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad on Monday to discuss strengthening ties between the two countries.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his delegation met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The meeting with Rashid focused on expanding cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq, “including sharing expertise on water, agriculture, and reinforcing defense cooperation and bilateral trade,” Zardari tweeted on Monday.

At the meeting between the Pakistani delegation and the Iraqi prime minister, the group discussed cooperation opportunities around Iraq’s Development Road project. The $17 billion project aims to build a transportation network connecting southern Iraq to Turkey, which will then connect to rail and road networks in Europe.

Zardari and his Iraqi counterpart Hussein also held a joint press conference announcing the signing of two memorandums of understanding. One agreement focused on promoting cultural cooperation between the two countries while the other exempted holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements for entry.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Zardari characterized Hussein as his “brother.” “We signed important memorandums of understanding and resolved to unlocking huge potential in our dynamic bilateral cooperation,” he wrote.