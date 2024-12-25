Pakistan Launches Air Raids on TTP Sites in Eastern Afghanistan

[Islamabad] Pakistan Air Force fighter jets carried out strikes on Tuesday night in the eastern Afghan province of Paktika, reportedly demolishing sites linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). An Islamabad-based source told The Media Line, “Pakistan’s Armed Forces Joint Staff Headquarters, with prior authorization from the federal government, directed precision airstrikes, as part of a targeted counterinsurgency operation.” The same source stated that the mission sought to eliminate potential threats from the TTP, an organization that Islamabad has labeled a terrorist network due to multiple attacks inside Pakistan.

Security officials revealed that four TTP-linked encampments, including locations used for suicide bomber preparation, were destroyed. According to the source, “The designated targets included the Sher Zaman, also known as Mukhlis Yar Camp; the Commander Abu Hamza Camp; and the Akhtar Khalil Camp, all of which were instrumental in recruiting, brainwashing, training, and deploying child suicide bombers.” A media facility operated by Shoaib Iqbal, believed to manage Umar Media for TTP propaganda, was also struck. Officials say all intended objectives were neutralized with precision-guided munitions launched by Pakistan Air Force jets after 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

These strikes, according to multiple sources, came after intelligence reports indicated the presence of high-profile TTP figures in Paktika. Pakistan’s government has long accused the Taliban administration of offering safe haven to TTP members, allowing them to plan cross-border assaults that endanger security on Pakistani soil. The source explained that the operation was a necessary step to counter such threats, especially after repeated requests to the interim Taliban government of Afghanistan went unanswered.

Kabul’s leadership, however, rejects these accusations and condemns the recent action. Kabul’s political head in Doha told The Media Line, “Around 46 innocent people have been killed, and several others injured, an act we strongly condemn.” The Afghan Defense Ministry labeled the strikes “barbaric” and “a clear act of aggression,” claiming civilians, including children, were among the casualties. No official comment has emerged from Islamabad regarding these allegations, but Pakistani officials maintain the strikes were solely aimed at TTP bases and posed no danger to Afghan civilians, government representatives, or military personnel.

Pakistan continues to stress that cross-border terrorism remains a serious concern, and it holds Afghan leaders responsible for stopping TTP activities within their territory.