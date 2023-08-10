Pakistan Navigates Political Chaos, Economic Strain Ahead of Elections

The dissolution of Pakistan’s National Assembly has initiated preparations for general elections. On the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi dissolved the assembly under the country’s constitutional Article 58(1). While the previous coalition government’s tenure was set to end on August 12, the caretaker government now has three months to organize the election. Despite plans for a November 9 election, it may be delayed due to necessary changes in constituency boundaries, stemming from a recent contentious census. Shehbaz will remain the prime minister until a caretaker is appointed.

The nation’s political scene has been turbulent, especially after former PM Imran Khan’s removal through a no-confidence motion, leading to widespread unrest and protests. Khan was recently jailed on graft charges and banned from politics for five years.

Amid this political unrest, Pakistan is simultaneously grappling with an economic downturn, as inflation rates soar and the rupee’s value plummets against the dollar. Nevertheless, as the country prepares to mark its 76th Independence Day on August 14, streets are festooned with national symbols, reflecting the population’s resilience and hope.