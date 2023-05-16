Pakistani Police Say 15 killed in Tribal Clashes Over Coal Mine

Clashes between two Pakistani tribes feuding over the ownership of a coal-rich mine in the country’s remote and mountainous northwest have killed 15 people and injured several more, Pakistani police said Tuesday.

The fighting erupted on Monday when the Akhorwal tribe opened fire on the Suni Khel tribe in the district of Darra Adam Khel, about 85 miles west of Islamabad and less than 60 miles from the border with Afghanistan, according to police.

According to local police official Munawar Khan, the men were armed with handguns and assault rifles and the fighting lasted for hours.

Security forces were deployed to the area to bring the situation under control. Police said order was later restored.

Darra Adam Khel is part of the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, home to the largest coal reserves in the region. Despite safety concerns and a lack of regulatory oversight, mining is a vital source of employment and income for the local community. Disputes over deposits are common between tribes.

The two tribes have been fighting over the ownership rights for the mine since 2019. Khan said it was unclear what triggered the latest clashes, and officers were still investigating.