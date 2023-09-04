Palestinian Education Minister Awartani Steps Down

Dr. Marwan Awartani has stepped down as the Palestinian Authority’s education minister, a move accepted by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Sunday, the Education Ministry said in a statement. Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Mahmoud Abu Mowais has been appointed to fill the role on an interim basis.

Although the ministry’s statement did not specify the reasons behind the resignation, Palestinian insiders indicate that ongoing disagreements with the General Union of Palestinian Teachers could be a factor. These sources also suggest that Awartani may have preemptively resigned in anticipation of a possible cabinet reshuffle.

Awartani’s resignation comes amid increasing demands from the General Union of Palestinian Teachers, and it adds another layer of complexity to an already strained relationship between the education sector and the government.