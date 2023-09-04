Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinian Education Minister Awartani Steps Down
Dr. Marwan Awartani, former education minister in the Palestinian Authority. (Screenshot: YouTube)
News Updates
Marwan Awartani
Palestinian Teachers Union
Resignation
cabinet reshuffle
Mohammad Shtayyeh

Palestinian Education Minister Awartani Steps Down

The Media Line Staff
09/04/2023

Dr. Marwan Awartani has stepped down as the Palestinian Authority’s education minister, a move accepted by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Sunday, the Education Ministry said in a statement. Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Mahmoud Abu Mowais has been appointed to fill the role on an interim basis.

Although the ministry’s statement did not specify the reasons behind the resignation, Palestinian insiders indicate that ongoing disagreements with the General Union of Palestinian Teachers could be a factor. These sources also suggest that Awartani may have preemptively resigned in anticipation of a possible cabinet reshuffle.

Awartani’s resignation comes amid increasing demands from the General Union of Palestinian Teachers, and it adds another layer of complexity to an already strained relationship between the education sector and the government.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.