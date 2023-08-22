Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinian Youth Killed as Israeli Forces Conduct West Bank Arrest Raids
Israeli security forces man a checkpoint at the closed-off southern entrance of Hebron in the West Bank, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
West Bank
Israeli security forces
arrest raids
terrorist networks
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Palestinian Youth Killed as Israeli Forces Conduct West Bank Arrest Raids

The Media Line Staff
08/22/2023

Israeli security forces carried out a series of arrest raids in the West Bank early Tuesday, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old Palestinian, Othman Abu Kharj, who was fatally shot in the head, according to Palestinian health officials. The armed Palestinian group Islamic Jihad claimed Abu Kharj as one of its fighters and gave his age as 18.

The raids began before dawn in the northern West Bank town of Zababdeh, south of Jenin, where local medics reported the incident involving Abu Kharj. Israeli security forces were also engaged in the ongoing search for a Palestinian gunman who perpetrated a fatal shooting attack on Saturday in the northern Palestinian city of Huwara, killing an Israeli father and son.

In total, 15 Palestinian suspects were arrested in various northern West Bank towns. In Zababdeh, Israeli security forces reported returning fire when residents threw explosive devices at them.

Meanwhile, in the southern West Bank, the Israeli army captured two Palestinians suspected of being involved in a separate shooting incident on Monday that killed an Israeli woman, Batsheva Nigri, and seriously wounded a man near the city of Hebron. The suspects, identified by Palestinian media as Saqer and Muhamad al-Shantir, reportedly confessed during interrogation, and the rifle used in the attack was confiscated. A car, allegedly used in the attack and found burned north of Hebron, was also linked to the suspects, according to the mayor of Halhoul.

The Israeli military conducted extensive searches and arrest raids across the West Bank, interrogating 20 Palestinians, confiscating illegal vehicles, and arresting an additional 13 suspects in the Hebron region.

The violence in the West Bank has escalated, with nearly 180 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, according to The Associated Press. Israel maintains that most of those killed were combatants and members of armed Palestinian groups, but fatalities have included stone-throwing youths protesting incursions and others not directly involved in confrontations.

During the same period, 30 people have been killed by Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

The Israeli government asserts that the raids are necessary to dismantle terrorist networks and prevent future attacks. However, Palestinians argue that such actions undermine their security forces, foster further extremism, and reinforce Israeli control over lands they aspire to include in a future state. The West Bank was captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.