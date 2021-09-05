Americans need to understand the Middle East
Paralympics End in Tokyo; Record Number of Athletes Participated
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike waves the Paralympic flag during the closing ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on September 5, 2021. (Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
09/05/2021

The Paralympics in Tokyo were officially closed on Sunday in a ceremony at the National Stadium presided over by Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito.

A record number of athletes participated in this year’s competitions for athletes with disabilities, a total of 4,405 athletes; In addition, a record number of countries won medals.

Iran won the most medals of any Gulf country, with a total of 24 – 12 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 1 bronze medal. Tunisia won 11 medals – 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bonze; Turkey took a total of 15 medals – 2 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze; the United Arab Emirates won 3 medals, one each of gold, silver and bronze; Iraq won three medals –1 silver and 2 bronze; Kuwait won 1 each of silver and bronze; Saudi Arabia and Qatar each won 1 bronze medal.

Israel won a total of nine medals, including six gold medals, 2 silver medals and 1 bronze. Swimmer Iyad Shalabi became the first Arab Israeli to win a Paralympic medal, winning two gold medals in the 100-meter backstroke race and the men’s 50-meter backstroke; it is his fourth Paralympics but first medals.

The Paralympics involved a record number of athletes — 4,405 — and a record number of countries won medals. Two athletes from Afghanistan competed in the games, though they both arrived several days late after fleeing Kabul during the takeover by the Taliban.

