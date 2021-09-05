Paralympics End in Tokyo; Record Number of Athletes Participated

The Paralympics in Tokyo were officially closed on Sunday in a ceremony at the National Stadium presided over by Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito.

A record number of athletes participated in this year’s competitions for athletes with disabilities, a total of 4,405 athletes; In addition, a record number of countries won medals.

Iran won the most medals of any Gulf country, with a total of 24 – 12 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 1 bronze medal. Tunisia won 11 medals – 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bonze; Turkey took a total of 15 medals – 2 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze; the United Arab Emirates won 3 medals, one each of gold, silver and bronze; Iraq won three medals –1 silver and 2 bronze; Kuwait won 1 each of silver and bronze; Saudi Arabia and Qatar each won 1 bronze medal.

Israel won a total of nine medals, including six gold medals, 2 silver medals and 1 bronze. Swimmer Iyad Shalabi became the first Arab Israeli to win a Paralympic medal, winning two gold medals in the 100-meter backstroke race and the men’s 50-meter backstroke; it is his fourth Paralympics but first medals.

Two athletes from Afghanistan competed in the games, though they both arrived several days late after fleeing Kabul during the takeover by the Taliban.