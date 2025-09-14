Paramount Rejects Hollywood Boycott of Israeli Film Institutions 

Paramount Pictures has publicly opposed a pledge signed by thousands of actors, producers, and other film industry professionals vowing not to collaborate with Israeli cultural institutions. The statement, released this week, makes Paramount the first major studio to respond to the campaign.

The initiative, organized by Film Workers for Palestine, was endorsed by more than 4,000 signatories, including high-profile figures such as Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Olivia Colman, Mark Ruffalo, Tilda Swinton, Riz Ahmed, and Javier Bardem. The pledge singles out major Israeli festivals including the Jerusalem Film Festival, the Haifa International Film Festival, Docaviv, and TLVfest, accusing them of complicity in “genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

Supporters of the boycott emphasized that their action was directed at institutions rather than individuals. The letter stated that “a few Israeli film entities are not complicit,” and framed the refusal to work with certain organizations as an institutional rather than personal stance.

Paramount countered that cultural boycotts hinder the very dialogue the arts are meant to foster. “At Paramount, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect and inspire people, promote mutual understanding, and preserve the moments, ideas, and events that shape the world we share. This is our creative mission,” the studio said. “We do not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli filmmakers. Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace. The global entertainment industry should be encouraging artists to tell their stories and share their ideas with audiences throughout the world. We need more engagement and communication — not less.”

The boycott call comes as pressure mounts on Israel to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza, which began after Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack that killed and abducted civilians inside Israel. Israel rejects accusations of genocide, asserting that its military targets Hamas while seeking to limit civilian casualties. Officials stress that the terror group operates from within homes, schools, hospitals, and mosques, using civilians as shields.

Paramount’s rejection of the pledge may influence how other major studios and industry leaders address the growing divide within Hollywood over cultural boycotts of Israel.