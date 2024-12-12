Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pentagon: Close US-Israel Coordination Needed on Syria Crisis
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint press conference with Israel's defence minister, in Tel Aviv on Dec. 18, 2023. (ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pentagon: Close US-Israel Coordination Needed on Syria Crisis

The Media Line Staff
12/12/2024

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of close coordination between the United States and Israel on developments in Syria during a call with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday. The conversation comes amid significant shifts in Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Austin expressed Washington’s support for a peaceful, inclusive political transition in Syria, and reiterated the US mission to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State group. Syria is entering a new era after Syrian rebels, led by Abu Mohammed al-Golani, ousted Assad, ending over 50 years of rule by the Assad family. Assad fled the country over the weekend, leaving the international community closely monitoring Syria’s future stability.

Following Assad’s fall, Israel’s military reported conducting hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, claiming to have destroyed much of Syria’s strategic weapons stockpiles.

During the call, Austin and Katz also discussed efforts to secure Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Austin urged Israel to address the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, where Israel’s military response to the October 7 Hamas attack has killed nearly 45,000 people, displaced nearly all 2.3 million residents, and triggered international accusations of war crimes—charges Israel denies.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The Pentagon also stressed the need for US-Israel consultation amid regional upheavals as both nations navigate the fallout from Syria’s regime change and ongoing conflict in Gaza.

News Updates
Abu Mohammed al-Golani
Bashar al-Assad
Gaza
Hamas
Islamic State
Israel
Israel Katz
Lloyd Austin
Syria
United States
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods