Police Seize Large Arms Cache in South Afghanistan’s Uruzgan Province
An Afghan boy repairs a pistol at his workshop in Pul-e-Khumri city of Baghlan province, Sep. 24, 2023. (Atif Aryan/AFP/Getty Images)
Police Seize Large Arms Cache in South Afghanistan's Uruzgan Province

The Media Line Staff
11/17/2023

Discovery of assault rifles and RPGs in Tirin Kot City

In a significant crackdown in Uruzgan province, south Afghanistan, police have uncovered a cache of illegal arms and ammunition. Provincial police spokesman Bilal Uruzgani reported on Friday the seizure, which included three AKM assault rifles, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), three machine guns, and thousands of bullets and projectiles. The arms were found in the Talani area of the provincial capital, Tirin Kot city.

Alongside the arms discovery, police have arrested one individual for further investigation. This operation marks the third instance in the past two weeks where police have successfully located and confiscated illegal weaponry in Uruzgan province, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat arms trafficking and maintain security in the region.

