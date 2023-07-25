Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Powerful Storm Injures 11 at Aden Airport, Causes Widespread Damage
Storm damage at Aden International Airport, July 24, 2023. (Screenshot: Twitter)
News Updates
Aden
YEMEN
Storm
Aden International Airport
National Meteorological Center

Powerful Storm Injures 11 at Aden Airport, Causes Widespread Damage

The Media Line Staff
07/25/2023

A severe storm battered Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, resulting in at least 11 injuries and significant damage early Monday. The sudden downpour and potent winds triggered the collapse of a glass façade in Aden International Airport’s departure hall, injuring 11 passengers, including children, according to an anonymous local medical official. The injured were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The storm wreaked havoc beyond the airport, damaging its facilities and several vehicles in the area. It extended its reach to residential areas, inflicting damage on numerous old houses throughout Aden. Local authorities and relief organizations are currently assessing the extent of the damage and aiding those affected.

The National Meteorological Center of Yemen had earlier issued a warning about the storm, indicating it was part of a larger weather pattern expected to cause sporadic rains and strong winds. The center advised that noon and evening periods were particularly susceptible to such severe weather conditions.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.