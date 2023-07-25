Powerful Storm Injures 11 at Aden Airport, Causes Widespread Damage

A severe storm battered Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, resulting in at least 11 injuries and significant damage early Monday. The sudden downpour and potent winds triggered the collapse of a glass façade in Aden International Airport’s departure hall, injuring 11 passengers, including children, according to an anonymous local medical official. The injured were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The storm wreaked havoc beyond the airport, damaging its facilities and several vehicles in the area. It extended its reach to residential areas, inflicting damage on numerous old houses throughout Aden. Local authorities and relief organizations are currently assessing the extent of the damage and aiding those affected.

‼️ WATCH: Severe storm in Yemen destroyed airport facade, wounded six passenger, damaged planes pic.twitter.com/bHuvX1snXF — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) July 24, 2023

The National Meteorological Center of Yemen had earlier issued a warning about the storm, indicating it was part of a larger weather pattern expected to cause sporadic rains and strong winds. The center advised that noon and evening periods were particularly susceptible to such severe weather conditions.