Palestinian Authority President Retires 12 Governors Across West Bank, Gaza Strip

President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority issued a presidential decree today sending 12 governors in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to retirement, according to a statement by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In the Gaza Strip, Abbas relieved the governors of Gaza City, Northern Gaza, Khan Yunis, and Rafah of their duties. In the West Bank, the governors of Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya, Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Hebron, Tubas, Jericho, and the Jordan Valley were all sent to retirement.

Abbas’ decree spared only three governors. Many of the governors said in statements that they were not informed officially of the decision.

Wafa also reported that Abbas has issued an additional decree to form a presidential committee to select candidates for the vacant governorships.