President Biden To Mark 22nd 9/11 Anniversary With Address in Alaska
Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, places a flower on the 9/11 memorial pool prior to a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City on Sept. 11, 2023. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
09/11/2023

On the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, US President Joe Biden will address military personnel, first responders, and their families at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska. This deviation from the tradition of presidential appearances at September 11 crash sites is part of Biden’s return from the G20 summit in India and meetings in Vietnam.

Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to attend a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will lay a wreath at the Shanksville, Pennsylvania memorial. First lady Jill Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

The September 11 attacks in 2001 resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths when al-Qaida terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field. The day is now recognized as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, aimed at transforming the tragedy into a day of good deeds.

