President Trump Says Gaza War Is Hurting Israel’s Image After Earlier Urging It To ‘Finish the Job’ Against Hamas 

US President Donald Trump warned that while Israel may be achieving battlefield gains in Gaza, it is struggling to maintain international support.

In an interview released Monday, President Trump said Israel “may be winning the war, but they’re not winning the world of public relations.” He added that prolonging the fighting is damaging Israel’s standing. “They’re gonna have to get that war over with … It is hurting Israel,” he told the Daily Caller.

The remarks echoed comments President Trump made during his presidential campaign last year, though he has not emphasized the point since taking office in January. Recently, however, he has renewed his view that Israel should conclude the war swiftly, even as he simultaneously voiced strong support for Israel’s military objectives.

President Trump endorsed Jerusalem’s plan to take control of Gaza City, insisting the Israel Defense Forces must “finish the job” against Hamas. He argued the terrorist group would not release hostages until it is destroyed. Military assessments indicate the operation could last four to five months, followed by further action in the central Strip.

Asked whether he is concerned about declining support for Israel in the US, including among Republicans, President Trump acknowledged the shift but quickly pointed to what he described as “good support from Israel.” He also highlighted measures he has taken in defense of the Jewish state.

President Trump observed that Israel once held “the strongest lobby in Congress,” but that influence has waned. “There was a time where… if you wanted to be a politician, you couldn’t speak badly [about Israel],” he said. “Israel was the strongest lobby I’ve ever seen. They had total control over Congress.” He added that Israel has “been hurt, especially in Congress.”

The president expressed surprise at the erosion of support, saying, “People, they forgot about October 7th. You know, October 7th was a truly horrible day, because I’ve seen the pictures.” Drawing a comparison to Holocaust denial, he cautioned that some now deny the events of that day. “So, they’re gonna have to get that war over with. But it is hurting Israel. There’s no question about it.”