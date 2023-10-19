The Media Line
Press Conference: The Hostage and Missing Families Forum
A woman looks at a wall with photos of hostages kidnapped and taken to Gaza, Oct. 17, 2023. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Press Conference: The Hostage and Missing Families Forum

The Media Line Staff
10/19/2023

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum held a press conference today in Tel Aviv. The event featured a panel of families and loved ones representing their minor children who were abducted into Gaza by Hamas terrorists. The press conference was moderated by David Weissman, a representative of The Forum.

During the conference, each participant shared their personal experiences and pleaded with the media for immediate action to secure the safe return of their loved ones. One mother, Hadas Kalderon, passionately demanded that the government prioritize the rescue of the hostages over military actions. She recounted the distressing situation of her son, daughter, and their father, describing them as being in “merciless hands” and likely terrified.

Kalderon expressed her determination to do everything in her power, including engaging in dialogue with anyone, to ensure the release of her children. She emotionally revealed that she hears her son begging her to “take me home” in her sleep, as she hopes to celebrate his 10th birthday on October 26 with him together.

The families view the press as a crucial channel to keep the world’s attention focused on the urgent situation as each passing minute is critical.

