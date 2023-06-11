Donate
Pressure Mounts on Dubai-Resident Kinahan Crime Gang Following Key Arrests in Europe
The Media Line Staff
06/11/2023

A high-ranking member of the infamous Kinahan crime gang, 42-year-old Liam Byrne, was detained in Mallorca, Spain, last Sunday, bolstering hopes for a more substantial breakdown of the notorious international crime group. The Dublin-based gang, known for numerous murders, extensive drug smuggling, and arms dealing, has largely managed to evade arrest for decades, despite being linked to at least 18 killings in their native Ireland.

Living a luxurious lifestyle in Dubai, gang members have extended their operations well beyond Ireland’s borders. Byrne’s recent arrest has led to heightened optimism that the end might be near for the gang’s reign. Noeleen Barr, whose brother Michael Barr fell victim to the gang in 2001, expressed her belief in an interview published today that law enforcement agencies are closing in on the gang. “The world is getting smaller and they can’t hide forever,” Barr said.

The arrest of another senior member, 22-year-old Jack Kavanagh, days prior to Byrne’s, and his potential extradition for charges in the UK, lends additional weight to this hope. This string of arrests indicates intensified international efforts to dismantle the Kinahan crime network.

