Prime Minister Netanyahu Rejects Corruption Allegations as ‘Ridiculous’ in First Testimony

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand Tuesday in his ongoing corruption trial, forcefully denying allegations of demanding luxury gifts and exploiting his office for personal gain. “This is total lies,” Netanyahu said, describing his work ethic as relentless. “I work 17, 18 hours a day. Everyone who knows me knows this.”

Netanyahu, 75, who holds the distinction of being Israel’s longest-serving leader and the first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges, dismissed claims of indulgence. “I hate champagne. I can’t drink it,” he stated, adding that cigars were occasionally smoked between meetings. “I eat my meals at my work table—it’s not cordon bleu.”

The prime minister testified in Tel Aviv District Court, relocated for security reasons amidst the ongoing Gaza war. Netanyahu emphasized his dual responsibilities, declaring, “I am leading the country through a seven-front war. I think the two can be done in parallel.”

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in cases dating back to 2019, involving alleged favors to media tycoons and accepting gifts from wealthy benefactors. Denying all wrongdoing, he accused law enforcement of bias, calling the investigations “a coup with rabid political motivations.”

Protesters gathered outside the courtroom, with supporters and critics voicing concerns. Netanyahu’s appearances, set for three times a week, will unfold as Israel continues its conflict with Hamas and navigates regional instability.