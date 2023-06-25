Producer Milchan To Testify in Netanyahu Corruption Case Over Alleged Luxury Gifts

American-Israeli film producer Arnon Milchan is set to testify on Sunday in Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial via videoconference from Brighton, UK. Milchan, a crucial witness in Case 1000, popularly known as “the Gifts Affair,” is anticipated to provide essential information about an alleged stream of luxury items, including champagne and cigars, sent to Netanyahu and his wife.

Prosecutors aim to use Milchan’s testimony to outline a series of high-end favors made to the Netanyahus that, in turn, influenced Netanyahu to utilize his powerful position to further Milchan’s interests. Milchan’s testimony is seen as pivotal in the prosecutors’ efforts to establish that Netanyahu committed fraud and a breach of trust.

The indictment alleges that Milchan, renowned for producing films such as Pretty Woman and 12 Years a Slave, provided nearly $200,000 worth of gifts to the Netanyahus over several years. Netanyahu allegedly assisted Milchan with a US visa extension and supported legislation that would have granted Milchan millions of dollars in tax breaks.

The court granted Milchan’s request to testify from the UK, where he resides, citing medical reasons. The testimony will span ten days, taking place from Sunday to Thursday over two consecutive weeks, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Israeli time. Both prosecution and defense attorneys will travel to the UK to question Milchan, with the Jerusalem District Court receiving the testimony via Skype. The proceedings will be closed to the public and media, with only the accused’s family present. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s wife, Sarah, plans to travel to Brighton to observe the testimony.

Netanyahu, facing three corruption cases, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, accusing the media and justice system of orchestrating a witch hunt against him.