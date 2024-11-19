Donate
Progress Reported in US Efforts To Broker Israel-Hezbollah Cease-fire
US special envoy Amos Hochstein arrives to meet Lebanon's Parliament Speaker in Beirut on November 19, 2024. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
11/19/2024

A senior US official indicated on Tuesday that efforts to secure a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah are advancing, with “a real opportunity” to end the conflict. Amos Hochstein, a White House envoy, made the remarks in Beirut following discussions with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

The talks come after the Lebanese government and the Iran-backed Hezbollah expressed conditional agreement to a US-proposed cease-fire plan. Hochstein emphasized the urgency of the situation during a press conference.

“This is a moment of decision-making. I am here in Beirut to facilitate that decision, but it’s ultimately the decision of the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict,” he said, adding, “It is now within our grasp. I hope the coming days yield a resolute decision.”

Shortly after Hochstein’s statement, Hezbollah’s media office announced that the group’s leader, Naim Qassem, would deliver a speech later on Tuesday, potentially addressing the cease-fire proposal.

