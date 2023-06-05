Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Qatar’s Labor Minister Elected President of UN Labor Conference Despite Prior Worker Concerns
Qatari Labor Minister Ali bin Samikh Al-Marri. (MaiWardi/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Qatar
labor conditions
migrant workers
UN International Labor Agency
World Cup 2022

Qatar’s Labor Minister Elected President of UN Labor Conference Despite Prior Worker Concerns

The Media Line Staff
06/05/2023

Ali bin Samikh Al-Marri, Qatar’s labor minister, was elected president of the United Nations International Labor Agency annual conference on Monday. His nomination was put forth by Asian and Pacific nations. The appointment comes years after intense global criticism of Qatar’s labor conditions for migrant workers, especially leading up to the 2022 World Cup.

Rights groups criticized Qatar for unsafe working conditions, worker exploitation, and reported deaths due to extreme heat. Qatari officials have claimed improvements in worker conditions and regulations, maintaining that accident rates are comparable to global standards.

Al-Marri’s unanimous election sparked comments from workers’ delegates, acknowledging Qatar’s reforms but questioning the country’s commitment to further address migrant workers’ plight. Catelene Passchier, head of the workers’ delegates, stated that a mutual understanding necessitating “re-engagement and speeding-up of the reforms” was crucial. Following this, the workers’ group accepted Qatar’s presidential nomination for the conference.

In his acceptance, Al-Marri acknowledged the need for additional progress and expressed commitment to further labor protection.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.