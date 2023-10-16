The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Withdraws Bid To Buy Manchester United from Glazers
Sheikh Jassim (left) and his brother, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, watch the draw for the World Cup in Doha in 2022. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Qatar
Manchester United

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Withdraws Bid To Buy Manchester United from Glazers

The Media Line Staff
10/16/2023

Qatari banker and member of the ruling family Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has withdrawn his bid to buy the UK’s Manchester United Football Club from its owners, the Glazer family of the United States.

Reports said the sheikh, a brother of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, had made an offer for 100% ownership of the club at almost double the club’s value, but was withdrawing after the Glazers insisted on a “fanciful and outlandish valuation” for the club.

The amount the Glazers wanted has not been made public. The club is valued at about $3.3 billion and has debts of about $1 billion. The sheikh reportedly made a final offer of over $6 billion, and promised a further investment of over $1.7 billion for transfers, building new facilities, and community projects.

The Glazers, who have owned the club amid great controversy since 2005, announced last November that they wanted to sell.

The withdrawal of Sheikh Jassim leaves British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the founder and chairman of the INEOS chemicals conglomerate, as the only party with an offer to buy the club. He has proposed purchasing 25%, which would still leave one or some of the Glazers at the club. Many fans have long protested against the Florida-based family’s ownership of the club.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.