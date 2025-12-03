Remains Transferred From Gaza Not Linked to Either of the 2 Deceased Hostages

Israeli officials confirmed Wednesday that the remains recently discovered and transferred from Gaza do not belong to either of the hostages remaining in Gaza. The announcement followed an overnight review by the National Center of Forensic Medicine, which received the items after they were handed to Israeli forces by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, “After completing the identification process at the National Center for Forensic Medicine, it was found that the findings brought yesterday for examination from the Gaza Strip are not linked to any of the deceased abductees,” the statement said. Officials added that the relevant families were informed immediately after the results were known.

The two deceased captives still in Gaza, Thai citizen Sudthisak Rinthalak and Staff-Sergeant Major Ran Gvili, were killed during the October 7 attacks. Activists have gathered repeatedly at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, urging the government to keep the issue of these two hostages at the forefront as the broader postwar framework moves forward.

Last week, during a rally at Hostages Square, Itzik Gvili, father of Ran Gvili, insisted that the second phase of the agreement should not continue until the remains of his son and Rinthalak are returned.

Israeli officials had expressed skepticism before the results were confirmed that the remains belonged to the captives. Earlier in the week, Red Cross personnel delivered a coffin from Gaza that was initially believed to contain the remains of one of the two hostages.

However, forensic teams at the Abu Kabir institute determined that the material did not match either case, ruling out a connection after the first phase of testing. The government described the update as a setback but said work continues through established channels to secure the return of both men.

Officials reiterated that Israel remains committed to retrieving the final two hostages and emphasized that efforts with international partners and mediators will continue until the process is complete.