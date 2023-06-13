Donate
Rights Group Slams ‘Flawed’ Aid Algorithm Leaving Needy Jordanians Unassisted
The Media Line Staff
06/13/2023

The World Bank and Jordan are under fire for allegedly using a “flawed” algorithm that inadvertently leaves out struggling individuals from receiving aid, Human Rights Watch (HRW) claimed on Tuesday. This automated program, known as “poverty targeting,” assesses the income and socioeconomic status of Jordanian families. HRW criticized this method as it often overlooks individuals who own small businesses but are still financially strained.

“Many people in Jordan are not getting financial support because their hardships don’t fit an algorithm’s rigid model of what poverty should look like,” said Amos Toh, senior technology and human rights researcher at HRW. The report also noted an increase in poverty rate, from 14% in 2010 to 16% in 2019, which only intensifies the issue.

The algorithm in question uses 57 socioeconomic indicators to determine the wealth and income of families. Families owning cars less than five years old or businesses worth around $4,200 are automatically disqualified from receiving aid, says HRW. This process, according to HRW, “fuels social tension and widespread perceptions of unfairness.”

 

