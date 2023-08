Saudi Arabia Appoints First Ambassador to Palestine

Saudi Arabia on Saturday appointed its ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, as the nation’s first ambassador to Palestine, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. This historic decision was formalized when Majdi al-Khalidi, a Palestinian presidential adviser for diplomatic affairs, accepted Al-Sudairi’s credentials during a meeting held at the Palestinian Embassy in Jordan. Al-Sudairi is not only set to serve as ambassador but will also take on the role of consul general in Jerusalem.

Al-Khalidi expressed optimism regarding the appointment, emphasizing its potential to bolster the already robust ties between Saudi Arabia and Palestine.

Al-Sudairi will maintain his base of operations in Jordan as a nonresident ambassador. This development arises amid ongoing discussions about potential normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, driven in part by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Recent insights from The Wall Street Journal hint that Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, may prioritize significant Israeli action regarding Palestinians before any agreements are solidified, contradicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent dismissals of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Palestinian issues.