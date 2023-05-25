Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia, Canada Agree To Restore Diplomatic Ties
Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 24, 2015. (Andrew Fackler/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
Canada
diplomatic relations
Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia, Canada Agree To Restore Diplomatic Ties

The Media Line Staff
05/25/2023

Saudi Arabia and Canada agreed to restore full diplomatic relations on Wednesday, five years after a dispute around women’s rights severed ties between the two countries.

In statements issued on Wednesday, each country’s foreign ministry explained that the decision to restore ties was made following discussions between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum in Bangkok last November.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry statement described a “desire for both sides to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and common interests.” The statement also mentioned the appointment of a new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Jean-Philippe Linteau.

Saudi Arabia expelled its Canadian ambassador in 2018 after the Canadian Foreign Ministry posted a tweet in Arabic calling on Saudi Arabia to “immediately release” women’s rights activists detained by the kingdom. Saudi Arabia also sold off its Canadian investments and ordered Saudis in Canada to leave the country.

One of the detained activists was Raif Badawi, whose sister-in-law, human rights activist Ensaf Haidar, is a Canadian citizen.

The rapprochement comes as part of a larger Saudi diplomatic push. In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran renewed ties after seven years of suspended diplomatic relations.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.