Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia Extends Voluntary Oil Production Cut Through Year’s End
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
Energy Ministry
oil production cut
market stabilization

Saudi Arabia Extends Voluntary Oil Production Cut Through Year’s End

The Media Line Staff
09/06/2023

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry announced on Tuesday that the country would extend its voluntary cut in oil production by 1 million barrels per day through the end of the year. The ministry stated that the kingdom’s daily oil production from October to December will be around 9 million barrels. The decision to continue reducing oil output will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

Initially implemented in July, the voluntary production cut was designed to bolster OPEC+ countries’ efforts to stabilize and balance the oil markets. The cut was already extended to cover August and September. OPEC+ includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as other key oil-producing nations.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.