Saudi Arabia, India Agree To Expand Ties

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on Monday to expand trade and security ties between their countries. The two met in New Delhi to jointly chair a meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, a body established in 2019 to increase ties between the countries.

According to Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, the leaders discussed energy security, trade and investment, defense, health care, and food security.

The meeting came a day after the conclusion of the Group of 20 summit, also held in New Delhi, during which leaders from countries including India, Saudi Arabia, and the US agreed to build a rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and Europe.

In a televised statement following the announcement of the economic corridor, Modi called Saudi Arabia one of India’s “most important strategic partners.”

Modi also said that the corridor “will not only connect the two countries but will also strengthen economic cooperation, energy development, and digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia, and Europe.”

Trade between Saudi Arabia and India stood at more than $52.8 billion in the 2023-2023 fiscal year.