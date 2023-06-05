Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia Voluntarily Cuts Oil Production To Stabilize Global Markets
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
crude oil
production cut
global oil markets

Saudi Arabia Voluntarily Cuts Oil Production To Stabilize Global Markets

The Media Line Staff
06/05/2023

In an effort to support the balance and stability of global oil markets, the Saudi Energy Ministry on Sunday declared a voluntary reduction in its crude oil production, starting in July. The cut, which amounts to 1 million barrels per day, could extend beyond the initial one-month period, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency. As a result, Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output will decrease to 9 million barrels, with a total voluntary reduction of 1.5 million barrels per day. This move comes on the heels of an agreement made during an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, where member countries decided to adjust the level of overall crude oil production to 40.46 million barrels per day from January to December 2024. As the world’s leading oil exporter, Saudi Arabia’s decision could significantly impact global energy markets.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.