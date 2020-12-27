Saudi Aramco Discovers 4 New Oil and Gas Fields

Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Arabian public petroleum and natural gas company, has discovered four new oil and gas fields in the kingdom.

The announcement of the new discoveries was made Sunday by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Aramco is working to determine the size and volume of the discovered fields, the prince said.

Saudi Aramco has exclusive rights to produce and sell Saudi Arabia’s energy reserves. The company’s largest shareholder remains the Saudi government.