Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Crown Prince Embarks on State Visit to France Amid Reform Efforts
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
Mohammed bin Salman
France
Emmanuel Macron
Summit for a New Global Financial Pact

Saudi Crown Prince Embarks on State Visit to France Amid Reform Efforts

The Media Line Staff
06/14/2023

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, often referred to as “MBS,” has embarked on a state visit to France, highlighting the close ties between the two countries despite recent controversy. The 37-year-old de facto ruler of the oil-rich monarchy is slated to meet with President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement from the Royal Court.

Prince Mohammed, who is spearheading substantial social and economic reforms in Saudi Arabia, is also scheduled to participate in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris. The prince will represent Riyadh at an official Saudi reception to push for its candidacy to host Expo 2030.

In December 2021, Macron was one of the first Western leaders to meet with Prince Mohammed in Saudi Arabia following the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh’s Istanbul consulate, a controversy that continues to shadow Saudi Arabia’s international relations.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.