Saudi Crown Prince Embarks on State Visit to France Amid Reform Efforts

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, often referred to as “MBS,” has embarked on a state visit to France, highlighting the close ties between the two countries despite recent controversy. The 37-year-old de facto ruler of the oil-rich monarchy is slated to meet with President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement from the Royal Court.

Prince Mohammed, who is spearheading substantial social and economic reforms in Saudi Arabia, is also scheduled to participate in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris. The prince will represent Riyadh at an official Saudi reception to push for its candidacy to host Expo 2030.

In December 2021, Macron was one of the first Western leaders to meet with Prince Mohammed in Saudi Arabia following the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh’s Istanbul consulate, a controversy that continues to shadow Saudi Arabia’s international relations.