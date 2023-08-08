Donate
Saudi-Turkey Pact Targets Localization of Drone Manufacturing
The Media Line Staff
08/08/2023

Saudi Arabia has entered into a partnership with Turkey to boost its domestic production of drones and related components. On Sunday, an agreement was forged between the Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Baykar, a prominent Turkish drone manufacturer. This pact, an extension of earlier contracts with Baykar, emphasizes the manufacturing of electronic systems, mechanical elements, and drone structures. It further includes product testing, training, and support provisions.

In addition, two memorandums of understanding were inked between the Saudi National Company for Mechanical Systems, Roketsan, and Aselsan—leading Turkish defense entities. These MoUs aim to localize the production of drone ammunition and optical sensors in Saudi Arabia.

Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari, Saudi assistant minister of defense for executive affairs, said collaborations align with the Saudi Vision 2030’s objective to domesticate over 50% of the nation’s military expenditure. Khalid also underscored the potential of these deals to foster growth through technology transition, knowledge dispersion, and Saudi professional training.

Suggested Image: A photograph of the signing ceremony, featuring representatives from Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Baykar, with drone prototypes or models in the background.

