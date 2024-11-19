Senate Democrats Lead Effort To Halt Arms Sales to Israel

The US Senate is set to vote Wednesday on a series of resolutions that aim to block arms sales to Israel. The measures, introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, and co-sponsored by Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley, Peter Welch, and Brian Schatz, reflect growing concerns over Israel’s military actions in Gaza and its handling of humanitarian aid.

While the resolutions are unlikely to pass due to strong bipartisan support for Israel, their backers hope to push the Israeli government and President Joe Biden’s administration to enhance efforts to protect Palestinian civilians and expedite aid deliveries to Gaza.

The proposed legislation seeks to halt the sale of 120 mm mortar rounds, tank rounds, and Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), which convert unguided bombs into precision-guided weapons. Boeing produces JDAM kits.

“This war has been conducted almost entirely with American weapons and $18 billion in US taxpayer dollars,” Sanders said in a statement. He criticized Israel for what he described as indiscriminate bombing campaigns, adding, “These actions are immoral and illegal.”

The Biden administration has supported Israel since the October 2023 Hamas attacks, which killed 1,200 Israelis and resulted in over 250 hostages being taken, according to Israeli tallies. However, Washington has faced pressure from lawmakers and aid groups to ensure Israel facilitates humanitarian aid to Gaza.

While the Biden administration recently concluded that Israel was not impeding aid deliveries, humanitarian organizations disagree, citing ongoing delays and challenges. Gaza officials report that over 43,922 Palestinians have died during Israel’s yearlong offensive, with millions displaced and the region on the brink of famine.