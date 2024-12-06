Donate
Senior Hamas Commanders Behind Nahal Oz Massacre Killed in IDF Airstrikes
A view of destruction after Israeli airstrike on a building at Nuseirat Camp in Gaza Strip on Nov. 24, 2024. (Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Senior Hamas Commanders Behind Nahal Oz Massacre Killed in IDF Airstrikes

The Media Line Staff
12/06/2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet security agency announced on Thursday that several senior Hamas commanders involved in the October 7, 2023, massacre at Kibbutz Nahal Oz were killed in targeted airstrikes in Gaza City this past week.

Among the fatalities was Majdi Aqilan, identified as the deputy battalion commander and a company commander in Hamas’ Shati Battalion. Aqilan played a key role in orchestrating the massacre at Nahal Oz, which claimed numerous lives and saw hostages taken into Gaza.

The strikes also eliminated Mamdouh Mehna, a senior tunnel specialist in Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade. Mehna was directly involved in the October 7 raid on Nahal Oz, using his expertise in Hamas’s extensive tunnel networks to support the operation.

Another high-ranking operative killed was Ahmed Suwaidan, a company commander in the Shati Battalion, who reportedly participated in the abduction of Israeli civilians during the attack. The IDF confirmed Suwaidan’s role in facilitating kidnappings and other assaults on Israeli forces.

The military highlighted that these Hamas operatives were also actively engaged in attacks against Israel and IDF troops throughout the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

